HDFC Bank customers face problems with internet, mobile banking

Customers of private sector lender HDFC Bank faced intermittent problems with internet and mobile banking on Tuesday.

“Some customers are facing intermittent issues accessing our Net Banking and Mobile Banking app. We are looking into it on priority for resolution. We apologise for the inconvenience and request you to try again after sometime,” the bank said on Twitter

Many customers took to social media to highlight the problem, which included not being able to log into their accounts through internet and mobile banking, not getting OTPs, and problems in making payments.

Database connectivity

Bank officials said that there were issues of database connectivity for some users, and the problem was resolved by evening.

This is the second time in a month when customers have faced issues in accessing internet and mobile banking services of HDFC Bank.

Earlier, on March 1, some customers of HDFC Bank had intermittent problems. The outage was not widespread and was resolved speedily.

The private sector lender is, however, no stranger to technical glitches impacting its digital banking services.

Special audit

In a regulatory filing on February 2 this year, the bank had said the Reserve Bank of India has appointed an external IT firm for carrying out a special audit of its IT infrastructure.

Previously, the RBI had, on December 2 last year, directed HDFC Bank to temporarily halt the sourcing of new credit card customers as well as launches of digital business-generating activities planned under its proposed programme – Digital 2.0.

The directive had come after a sudden outage at one of HDFC Bank’s data centres impacted its digital and mobile banking and ATM and payment services on November 21, 2020, which was preceded by a similar outage in December 2019.