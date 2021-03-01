HDFC Bank faces intermittent problems in mobile, net banking

Some customers of private sector lender HDFC Bank faced intermittent issues in Internet and mobile banking on Monday.

Customers took to social media to complain about the issue, which coincided with the beginning of the month.

On Twitter, customers said they were unable to use net banking and mobile banking facilities as well as carry out payments.

The problem was however, not widespread.

On being contacted, HDFC Bank said the issue has now been resolved. “There were intermittent issues in accessing Net Banking / Mobile Banking, faced by some of our customers. The issue stands resolved. We apologise for any inconvenience caused to some of our customers.”

The cause of the technical glitch could however, not be ascertained.