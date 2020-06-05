HDFC Bank launches summer treats

“We are seeing increased demand for electronic devices, appliances, and educational, entertainment and fitness subscriptions. There’s also rising demand for finance from auto loans and personal loans to business finance schemes,” said Parag Rao, Country Head – Payments, Consumer Finance, Digital Banking and Marketing, adding that the campaign has offers to support all these new requirements both digitally and through the bank’s branch network.

It will also have exclusive offers on the bank’s lending products as well as extra rewards on online spends via Debit Card Credit Card or Payzapp.

As part of the campaign, the bank will offer no cost EMI and no down payment for large appliances, discounts and cashbacks on select brands and 50 per cent extra reward points on online spend using credit cards.

“Efforts to curb the spread of Covid-19 have changed consumer lifestyles and demands. Work from home and school from home have resulted in increased demand for phones, tablets, computers and related accessories. Demand for safe digital payments and private transport is also rising,” it said in a statement, adding that as shops and businesses begin to reopen, they too have requirements for business finance.

With the easing of the lockdown restrictions, private sector HDFC Bank on Friday announced a special Summer Treats campaign with offers for both merchants and, salaried and self-employed customers.

