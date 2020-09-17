HDFC Bank launches video KYC facility

HDFC Bank on Thursday announced the launch of Video KYC (Know Your Customer) facility. “After successful completion of the pilot project, HDFC Bank has deployed consent-based Video KYC facility as an alternate method of establishing the prospective customer’s identity, during the account opening process in a safe and secure environment,” it said in a statement.

The facility has been deployed for savings and corporate salary accounts and personal loans so far, and will be rolled out for other products in a phased manner, it further said.