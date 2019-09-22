HDFC Bank to organise 1,000 grameen loan melas

Private sector lender HDFC Bank on Sunday said it plans to organise 1,000 Grameen Loan Melas over the next six months.

The Grameen Loan Melas or village loan fairs will be held across more than 300 districts and cover around 6,000 villages across India and will be a one-stop shop for people from five to six nearby villages.

Local residents can avail of tractor loans, auto loans, two-wheeler loans, agri loans, commercial vehicle loans, or open Current or Savings Accounts. They can also avail of consumer durable loans at no extra cost EMI,” it said in a statement, adding that it will also offer business loans and emerging enterprise loans to small traders and shopkeepers.

Self Help Groups can also avail of finance through the Bank’s Sustainable Livelihood Initiative, the statement added.