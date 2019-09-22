Money & Banking

HDFC Bank to organise 1,000 grameen loan melas

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on September 22, 2019 Published on September 22, 2019

The Grameen Loan Melas will be held across more than 300 districts.   -  The Hindu

To cover over 6,000 villages

Private sector lender HDFC Bank on Sunday said it plans to organise 1,000 Grameen Loan Melas over the next six months.

The Grameen Loan Melas or village loan fairs will be held across more than 300 districts and cover around 6,000 villages across India and will be a one-stop shop for people from five to six nearby villages.

Local residents can avail of tractor loans, auto loans, two-wheeler loans, agri loans, commercial vehicle loans, or open Current or Savings Accounts. They can also avail of consumer durable loans at no extra cost EMI,” it said in a statement, adding that it will also offer business loans and emerging enterprise loans to small traders and shopkeepers.

Self Help Groups can also avail of finance through the Bank’s Sustainable Livelihood Initiative, the statement added.

Published on September 22, 2019
farm loans
HDFC Bank Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Indian Overseas Bank mobilises ₹500 cr