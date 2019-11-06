HDFC chief calls for one-time restructuring of some real estate loans

Five days with the fabulous Fold
Samsung’s Galaxy Fold is quite a marvel despite being just a first step with a new form factor
HDFC Chairman Deepak Parekh, on Wednesday, called for a one-time restructuring of certain real estate loans as a means to overcome the “current crisis of confidence” that has beset the housing finance and NBFC sector. “Personally, I do believe that we can overcome this crisis of confidence if lenders are allowed a one-time restructuring of certain real estate loans – particularly for stuck projects – where building approvals have been delayed,” he said, adding that if these restructured accounts are considered as standard assets for a period of 12 months or so, lenders will stop being so diffident.
Noting that critics may argue that this is just kicking NPAs down the road, Parekh said he has a different opinion. “But my stance is that real estate loans are different. The value of the land is always there,” he said.
Parekh also noted that there are pressing issues facing the Indian real estate market, and stressed that timelines of action will prevent further haemorrhage. “One cannot sugar coat the fact that there is pain and the trust deficit is clogging the flow of liquidity to where it is needed the most. There are developers who genuinely need last-mile funding,” he stressed, adding that we can’t afford a situation where “we cut off oxygen for even the stronger developers”, and this could happen if the risk averseness prolongs.
Samsung’s Galaxy Fold is quite a marvel despite being just a first step with a new form factor
Vineet Nayar shares pro tips on preparing for what he calls the third stage in life – entering the social ...
Diwali is celebration time. However, environment organisation Mobius Foundation, headed by Pradip Burman, ...
Pilot projects help Vijayawada and Solapur transition to an integrated approach to water management
Rising prices can reduce the purchasing power of money sharply over the years
The norms will ensure more discipline in managing liquidity, restoring confidence in the sector
LIC now allows you to revive a policy which has lapsed for over two years
The company should benefit from its brand strength and wide reach when demand revives
The bad news first: There is too much plastic in the world. The good news is that scientists, both in India ...
Noble Laureate Esther Duflo on why there are better things to fight for than just the growth rate, the fallout ...
It’s Shah Rukh Khan’s 54th birthday. Just the right time for a quiz on Khans.Khan you do it1 Which Khan has a ...
One morning, at break of day...Right Hand (RH): (loud shriek) Aaaaaaargh! I’m gone! I’m dead!Left Hand (LH): ...
In its 25th year, Ferns N Petals has a bouquet of nine verticals but is betting on weddings for growth
Are slowdown blues making consumers burn more points?
Trust in advertising is at its lowest ebb, says Terry Peigh of IPG
Each of us can build our own imprint
On a hot summer afternoon, the Mumbai Branch of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) was jam-packed with a ...
Not long ago, India Inc. and banks were pinning high hopes from the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code 2016 (IBC) ...
Distraught staff of Jet Airways and IL&FS feel that the bankruptcy apparatus is not concerned about what is ...
Cooperatives have played a key role in creating a set of socio-economic institutions in the State. Earlier ...