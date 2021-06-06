HDFC commits an initial Rs 40 crore this year for Covid-19 support

HDFC Ltd has committed an initial amount of Rs 40 crore from its CSR budget this year for Covid-19 support.

It will increase this commitment over the next two quarters, based on requirements, it said in a statement on Sunday.

In 2020-21, HDFC had contributed Rs 80 crore towards Covid-19 relief.

“The Covid-19 initiatives are being undertaken through its philanthropic arm the HT Parekh Foundation,” it said.