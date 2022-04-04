The board of directors of the Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited at its meeting held on Monday has approved the amalgamation of HDFC Investments Limited and HDFC Holdings Limited with HDFC Ltd, and HDFC Ltd with HDFC Bank.

This will lead to the merger of India’s largest housing finance company, HDFC Ltd with the largest private sector bank in the country, HDFC Bank. The closing of the deal is expected to be achieved within 18 months, subject to regulatory approvals.

“The combined entity will bring together complementary strengths of the two organisations, enabling a rewarding customer relationship,” the Bank said in a statement, adding that post the amalgamation, HDFC Bank’s customers will be offered mortgages as a core product in a seamless manner.

“HDFC Bank will also leverage the long tenor mortgage relationship to offer varied credit and deposit products enabled through better insights throughout the customer life-cycle. This will result in an enhanced value proposition and customer experience for all customers of the combined entity,” the statement said.

“The Boards of HDFC Ltd and HDFC Bank believe that the merger will create long term value for all stakeholders, including customers, employees and shareholders of both entities,” it said.

Share of shares

Upon the scheme becoming effective, the subsidiaries/associates of HDFC Ltd will become subsidiaries/associates of HDFC Bank.

Shareholders of HDFC Ltd as on the record date will receive 42 shares of HDFC Bank (each of face value of ₹1), for 25 shares held in HDFC Ltd (each of face value of ₹2). The equity share(s) held by HDFC Ltd in HDFC Bank will be extinguished as per the scheme.

As a result of this, upon the scheme becoming effective, HDFC Bank will be 100 per cent owned by public shareholders and the existing shareholders of HDFC Ltd will own 41 per cent of HDFC Bank.

Deepak Parekh, Chairman, HDFC Limited, said, “Over the last few years, various regulations for banks and NBFCs have been harmonised, thereby enabling the potential merger. Further, the resulting larger balance sheet would allow underwriting of large ticket infrastructure loans, accelerate the pace of credit growth in the economy, boost affordable housing and increase the quantum of credit to the priority sector, including credit to the agriculture sector.”

Sashi Jagdishan, CEO and MD, HDFC Bank, said, “The proposed transaction ticks all the right boxes in terms of completion of product offerings, product leadership in home loans as with other retail assets products, distribution strength across the country and a customer base that can be leveraged to cross-sell a complete suite of financial products.”

Combined balance sheet

The merger will lead to a combined balance sheet of ₹17.87-lakh crore and ₹3.3-lakh crore net worth enabling larger underwriting at scale. HDFC Bank has over 6.8 crore customers and has presence in more than 3,000 cities and towns through its 6,342 branches, with about 50 per cent of these branches in semi-urban and rural geographies in the country.

“Leveraging this distribution might, the proposed transaction would broad-base the home loan offering,” the statement said. Following the announcement, HDFC scrip gained over 9.8 per cent in early morning trade on BSE while HDFC Bank scrip went up by nearly 8 per cent.