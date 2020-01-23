Home Credit joins hands with HDFC Ergo, Bajaj Allianz Life

Home Credit India on Thursday announced it has acquired a corporate agency license to provide health life insurance.

“While health insurance will provide coverage for medical expenses, life insurance will provide benefits and financial protection to Home Credit India customers,” it said in a statement.

Home Credit India has tied up with HDFC Ergo General Insurance Company for health insurance and will provide cover in case of an illness or injury. The expenses covered under the policy include — in-patient hospitalisation, pre- and post-hospitalisation, domiciliary expenses, day-care procedures as well as cover for newborn baby.

For life insurance, Home Credit India will offer a savings plan of Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance Company which has life cover benefit along with tax-free guaranteed returns.

“This partnership is a step towards offering holistic financial solutions to our customers who are otherwise underserved,” said Marko Carevic, Chief Marketing and Customer Experience Officer.