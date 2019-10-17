IAG to exit SBI General Insurance, to divest stake to Premji Invest and Warburg Pincus Group

Number of unruly airline passengers worldwide in 2018
Insurance Australia Group (IAG) is set to exit out of its joint venture in the private sector SBI General Insurance Company.
Two this end, it has entered into a definitive agreement to sell the whole of its 26 per cent stake in SBI General Insurance through two transactions. While Premji Invest will buy 16.01 per cent of its stake, Warburg Pincus Group will acquire a 9.99 interest in the private sector general insurer, according to a company statement on Thursday.
“The transactions are subject to regulatory processes and approvals,” it said.
State Bank of India currently holds 70 per cent stake in the general insurer, which will remain unaffected.
Upon completion of the transaction, Napean Opportunities LLP (an affiliate of Premji Invest) will hold 16.01 per cent stake in SBI General Insurance (SBIG), WP Honey Wheat Investment will hold 9.99 per cent interest, PI Opportunities Fund-1 will hold 2.35 per cent stake and Axis New Opportunities AIF – I will hold 1.65 per cent of the share capital of the company, the statement said.
SBI General Insurance is not listed on the bourses.
IAG was looking to exit SBIG for some time with its focus on core territories of Australia and New Zealand.
Peter Harmer, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, IAG said, “IAG has enjoyed a strong and successful relationship with the State Bank of India since establishing the SBIG joint venture in 2009.”
Dinesh Kumar Khara, Managing Director, SBI, said welcomed Premji Invest and Warburg Pincus as the incoming shareholders in SBIG.
Earlier this year, Warburg Pincus had bought 26 per cent stake in a private sector life insurer—India FirstLife Insurance.
SBI General Insurance started operations in 2010 as a joint venture between SBI and IAG. In 2018-19, its gross written premium grew 33 per cent to Rs 4,717 crore.
Gas-turbine engine: An engine incorporating as its chief element a turbine rotated by expanding gases. In its ...
Why don’t aircraft take a direct route to their destinations instead of criss-crossing the skies? The reasons ...
"Stocks in these segments are good hunting ground for investors with long term view"
They are passive funds traded on the exchange and invest in bonds
SBI’s application for initiation of insolvency proceedings in limbo
Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your ...
Good old bartering and repairing are back in fashion, with the millennial zeroing in on the pre-owned and the ...
On this day in 1773, the first asylum for the insane opened in the US. This quiz will literally drive you ...
One of my quirks is that I don’t re-read books. Even favourite books. There’s barely enough time to read ...
Why should the young continue the hereditary occupations of their families, when their traditional wisdom is ...
Intelligent tags are not just making shopping frictionless but are changing our lives
Hype around the hoop!Could this be basketball’s take-off moment in India? With no less than two heads of state ...
Some lessons from Bhaskar Bhat, who powered iconic brands
As global action against climate change mounts, more brands step up on eco-consciousness
Climate change has unleashed havoc on the tea plantations in the Nilgiris. Frost, drought, pests — growers ...
Kodagu farmers remember the hillside crashing down on their plantations following heavy rains
James Jacob, Director, Rubber Research Institute of India, points out that natural rubber growing regions in ...
Undercutting by online aggregators has made business unviable, be it food delivery, hotel booking or cab ...