ICICI Lombard General Insurance Q1 net profit up 28%

Vivo X50 Pro: A new gimble camera system comes to town
Photography innovation packed into a sleek smartphone on which everything works quite well on first impression
Private sector ICICI Lombard General Insurance posted a robust 28.5 per cent growth in net profit in the first quarter of the fiscal despite sales of life insurance products being impacted across the industry due to the national lockdown.
For the quarter ended June 30, 2020, it registered a net profit of ₹398.1 crore against ₹309.81 crore a year ago.
The net premium earned was also higher by 3.5 per cent at ₹2,323.84 crore in the April to June quarter versus ₹2,244.89 crore a year ago.
However, gross written premium was down 4.67 per cent in the first quarter of the fiscal at ₹3,394.21 crore when compared to ₹3,560.66 crore in the same period a year ago.
Gross Direct Premium Income (GDPI) amounted to ₹3,302 crore in the first quarter, declining by 5.3 per cent when compared to ₹3,487 crore a year ago.
“Excluding crop segment, GDPI decreased to ₹3,274 crore in the first quarter compared to ₹3,488 crore a year ago, registering a de-growth of 6.2 per cent. The de-growth across industry was mainly due to Covid-19 pandemic,” it said in a statement on Friday.
The combined ratio stood at 99.7 per cent in the first quarter of FY21 compared to 100.4 per cent in the first quarter of FY20, primarily driven by Covid-19 pandemic despite losses incurred due to catastrophic events, it further said.
Solvency ratio was 2.5 times at June 30, against 2.17 times at March 31and higher-than-the-minimum regulatory requirement of 1.50 times.
Photography innovation packed into a sleek smartphone on which everything works quite well on first impression
Part of VW’s bid to democratise e-mobility, the vehicle will be delivered by October
The Rangie flagship and Sport models get an in-house engine, number of new trim options
They pose serious threat on the costs, safety front
The lockdown and economic challenges have had a severe impact on the salaries of individuals. With corporates ...
Near-term looks challenging, but strong balance-sheet and comfortable debt levels are positives
It is a good investment option if you can hold on to your units till maturity
Procedure is simple for shares held in dematerialised form and when nominees are clearly specified
Theatres are shut and big releases a thing of the past. Entertainment in the lockdown era is helmed by ...
Black cricketing legends are shattering the uncomfortable silence around racism in the so-called gentleman’s ...
It is my eldest sister Indrani’s birthday. Perfect time for a quiz about sisters.Sister act1 Which Indian bird ...
The region’s rich musical tradition is the silver lining in an otherwise dark year
Work from home, workout from home and study from home are fuelling a boom in audio products
There’s good news for independent musicians, and local labels. Digital music distribution service provider ...
Pandemic-proof products are proliferating, mostly riding on fear marketing
Marketers and brands should know when it won’t do to talk but listen to customers
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...