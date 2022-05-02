IDBI Bank Q4 net rises 35 per cent to Rs 691 cr

×

Write-back in provisions supports bottomline

IDBI Bank has reported a 35 per cent year-on-year (yoy) increase in standalone net profit at Rs 691 crore in the fourth quarter against Rs 512 crore in the year-ago period.

The write-back in provisions towards bad loans, standard assets and restructured assets helped prop up the bottomline.

The bank clocked a 79 per cent y-o-y jump in net profit at Rs 2,439 crore in FY22 against Rs 1,359 crore in FY21.

In the reporting quarter, net interest income (difference between interest earned and interest expended) declined 25 per cent y-o-y to Rs 2,420 crore (Rs 3,240 crore in the year-ago quarter).

Other income was down 24 per cent y-o-y at Rs 844 crore (Rs 1,113 crore). Other income includes commission, exchange and brokerage, profit/ loss on forex, recovery from written-off cases and miscellaneous income.

The write-back in provisions towards non-performing assets (NPAs) was at Rs 300 crore; standard assets at Rs 464 crore and restructured assets at Rs 89 crore.

Overall, provisions and contingencies declined sharply to Rs 823 crore (Rs 2,304 crore).

The gross NPAs position improved to 19.14 per cent of gross advances as at March-end 2022, against 20.56 per cent as at March-end 2021.

The net NPAs position improved to 1.27 per cent of net advances as at March-end 2022, against 1.70 per cent as at March-end 2021.

The net interest margin (NIM) was up at 3.97 per cent vis-a-vis the preceding quarter’s 3.88 per cent, but lower vis-a-vis the year ago quarter’s 5.14 per cent.

Deposits nudged up about 1 per cent y-o-y to stand at Rs 2,33,134 crore as at March-end 2022.

The proportion of low-cost current account, savings account (CASA) deposits increased substantially to 56.77 per cent of total deposits as at March-end 2022, against 50.44 per cent as at March-end 2021.

Net advances were up about 14 per cent y-o-y at Rs 1,45,772 crore as at March-end 2022. The composition of the advances portfolio Corporate versus Retail was realigned to 37:63 as on March 31, 2022 as against 38:62 as on March 31, 2021.