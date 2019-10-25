IDFC First Bank has entered profit zone: CEO

Navigate your way to this clip-on wireless charger
Shrugging of the impact of the merger, IDFC First Bank finally entered into profitability in the second quarter of the fiscal despite the one-time impact of deferred tax assets led to a reported net loss of ₹ 679.50 crore.
"The bank has entered the profit zone and hopes to continue this trend. A key highlight of this quarter is growth of retail CASA deposit of Rs 6,000 crore. The bank is also highly liquid with LCR of 125 per cent," V Vaidyanthan, MD and CEO, IDFC First Bank told BusinessLine.
For the quarter that ended on September 30, 2019, the bank reported a profit before tax of Rs 100 crore, as compared to a loss of Rs 583 crore in the corresponding period last year and loss of Rs 963 crore last quarter.
IDFC Bank and Capital First had completed the merger in December last year to form IDFC First Bank.
The lender’s scrip was trading up 6.18 per cent in early morning on BSE on Friday.
