IDFC says can exit as promoter of IDFC First Bank since five-year lock-in period over

Ports hit as cargo growth declines
Oversupply of capacity and intensified inter-port competition are putting pressure on the industry
IDFC said it can exit as the promoter of IDFC First Bank since the five year lock-in period has ended. This is based on the communication with the Reserve Bank of India.
“... the RBI vide its letter ...dated July 20, 2021, clarified that after the expiry of lock‐in period of five years, IDFC Limited can exit as the promoter of IDFC First Bank,” it said in a stock exchange filing on Wednesday.
Under RBI rules, the shareholding of the non-operative financial holding company, which is the promoter of the bank, will be locked in for a period of five years from the date of commencement of the business of the bank. IDFC Bank was set up in 2015. This means that the five year lock-in period is now completed.
As on June 30, 2021, IDFC Financial Holding Company held 36.56 per cent stake in IDFC First Bank.
IDFC First Bank was founded by the merger of IDFC Bank and Capital First on December 18, 2018.
