IIFCL cuts base rate by 20 bps to 9%

India Infrastructure Finance Company Ltd ( IIFCL) has reduced its base rate by 20 basis points to 9 per cent. Currently, IIFCL, which is wholly-owned by the Central Government, has a loan book of about ₹35,000 crore.

The latest move to reduce the base rate is unlikely to impact the profitability of this infrastructure lender, sources said. It may be recalled that the Government had, on March 30, infused ₹5,297.60 crore capital into IIFCL.

With this enhanced capital, IIFCL now had increased exposure limits for individual projects and developer groups. It would also help the company comfortably maintain its Capital to Risk Adjusted Ratio as per RBI regulations.