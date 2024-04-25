IIFL Samasta Finance, a non-banking microfinance company (NBFC-MFI), has appointed three members including former NABARD Chairman, Govinda Rajulu Chintala to its Board of Directors.

This strategic move reflects the company’s commitment to further strengthen its governance structure and driving continued growth and innovation in the microfinance sector.

The other two members are R Venkataraman, co-promoter of IIFL Group and Kalengada Mandanna Nanaiah, former Managing Director of Equifax Credit Information Services.

Focus on Governance

While Venkataraman joined as Additional Director (non-executive), Chintala and Mr. Nanaiah joined as Additional Director (non-executive and Independent). The Board will now comprise of six members.

National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (Nabard) Chairman, Dr. GR Chintala | Photo Credit: ASHOK R

Chintala was the Nabard Chairman till July 31, 2022.

Commenting on the appointments Venkatesh. N, Managing Director of IIFL Samasta said, “We are delighted to have G. R. Chintala, KM Nanaiah and R. Venkataraman, as our esteemed members of the board of directors. Their wealth of knowledge and insights will be instrumental in propelling our ongoing pursuit of innovation, delivering unparalleled value to our customers, and realising our ambitious objectives.”