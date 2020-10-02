In July, HDFC sees 81% of 2019 disbursements

Betting on a pick-up in demand, mortgage lender Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC) Ltd is hosting a month-long mega online property show ‘India Homes Fair’ featuring over 350 projects from over 175 renowned developers located across 50 cities.

In a statement on Friday, HDFC said that the virtual property show not only offers the ease of browsing through a wide variety of projects but also helps to compare, shortlist and get in touch with multiple developers on one platform.

“We feel that the demand for housing will pick up gradually as the economy emerges out of this difficult period. We, at HDFC, have seen demand coming back,” said Renu Sud Karnad, Managing Director, HDFC Ltd.

In July 2020, HDFC witnessed 81 per cent of July 2019 disbursements, she said, noting that this was better than what was expected, given the Covid-induced lockdown and other restrictions, and the subsequent months have been even better.

Affordable housing

“One must not forget that structural demand for housing for India will always be strong due to factors such as improved affordability, government’s thrust on affordable housing, favourable demographics, increasing urbanisation and rising aspirations,” she added.

Government schemes

Affordability has improved with huge concessions under PMAY, tax benefits on home loans, lowest-ever interest rates and property prices having seen both price and time correction, she noted.

The online property show will feature projects from cities including Mumbai, New Delhi, Bengaluru, Pune, Chennai, Hyderabad, Lucknow, Indore, Bhopal, Madurai, Trivandrum, Patna, Bhubaneswar, Vijayawada, Vishakhapatnam, Nashik, Ludhiana, with varying options like flats, villas, plots, starting from ₹35 lakh onwards, it further said.