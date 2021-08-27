indiagold to raise $12 mn round from PayU, Alpha Wave Incubation fund

A 200-year-old technology returns to aid EV adoption
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
indiagold, a gold-focused alternative credit platform, is planning to raise $12 million funding from PayU and Alpha Wave Incubation (AWI) fund. Other investors such as Better Tomorrow Ventures, 3one4 Capital, RainmatterCapital, and Leo Capital will also be participating in this round.
Launched in 2020 by Deepak Abbot and Nitin Misra, indiagold offers gold-backed loans, gold savings, and gold locker services to over a million consumers in India. Both the founders have worked as Senior Vice President of Paytm in the past.
The company aims to build a doorstep gold loan business backed by a robust technology stack, AI-based gold assessment capabilities, and superior customer-centricity – offering faster gold release and a transparent repayment policy. indiagold has made its Gold Locker service more secure, transparent, and convenient.
Nitin Misra and Deepak Abbot, co-founders of indiagold said, “India offers a large $650 billion addressable gold loan market which is highly fragmented and currently dominated by the informal segment. Even the formal segment hasn’t adopted digital practices at scale. indiagold’s suite of financial products bridges this critical need gap by digitally transforming lending against gold. With the support of our existing and new investors, we are moving aggressively towards our larger vision of establishing gold holdings as an alternate credit score, and creating a gold back credit platform for lenders to provide instant credit against gold.”
Vijay Agicha, Global Head of Strategy & Growth, PayU said, “Empowering disruptive fintech entrepreneurs through early-stage investments is a key element of PayU’s growth strategy. By supporting businesses that complement our existing portfolio, we aim to achieve our vision of developing a fintech ecosystem that will meet the financial services needs of millions of Indians. We believe that indiagold has the unique opportunity to expand the addressable market on the back of its product offerings and scale the business up significantly.”
Navroz D. Udwadia, Co-founder of Falcon Edge Capital said, “Gold, found in almost every household in India, is the key to provide affordable credit to every Indian. indiagold’s doorstep gold loan and gold locker products offers good customer experience and enables it to offer credit at more affordable rates.”
The gold financing business in India is predominantly offline, dominated by the informal segment, which accounts for approximately 70 per cent of gold loans in India. These loans address the liquidity needs of Indians without access to unsecured credit which is availed by less than 10 per cent of the total working population. The Covid-19 pandemic has accelerated the demand for short-term, low-cost, safe, and easily accessible formal credit options like digital gold loans.
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
No matter how desirable financial inclusion is, banks are not going to lend to small-ticket, first-time ...
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
India hardly has any ‘low-cost’ airline, there are only ‘low-fare’ ones
As the housing market emerges from Covid, three trends are driving housing finance companies. Here’s what ...
Since profit-booking can emerge at higher levels, investors must tread with caution in the week ahead
Good dividend yield, robust balance sheet and business stability make it a good investment
Planning for a date with debt? Here are some tips to avoid the pitfalls and hit a home run
The industry has responded to the pandemic in creative ways and, in the bargain, gained a new audience as well ...
A tale of betrayal and tragedy brought about by the mess of wars, accidental guerillas and political ...
Taking a break on Mondays may not only drive away the blues but cultivate creativity
What if Peggy Carter was Captain Carter? What if Iron Man was a zombie unleashing mayhem? The show creator of ...
The new elder is confident and stylish. However, only a few forward-looking brands are projecting this image
How the pandemic has shaped our buying of consumer goods such as biscuits and shampoo
Adman Ramesh Narayan talks about the fruitful years he spent in the industry in his book
A pick of the ads opening the festive season this year
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...