Indian banks behind the curve on payments: Uday Kotak

The charge of Mysuru’s Covid Mitras
Postcard from a district that constantly regrouped and renewed its fight against a continuously evolving ...
Banks have been “short sighted” in the last three years on the payments business which is now monopolised by two or three payment companies, said veteran banker Uday Kotak, and urged them to “wake up”.
“Indian banks are behind the curve. Indian banks have allowed the growth of UPI payments that have been essentially monopolised by two players — Google Pay and PhonePe — which have 85 per cent of the market share,” said Kotak, Managing Director and CEO, Kotak Mahindra Bank on Friday.
Addressing the InFinity Forum organised by IFSCA and Bloomberg, Kotak added that this is a wake up call for Indian banking.
“Wake up or you will see large parts of traditional financial systems move out,” he said.
Also see: Fintech risk landscape
Noting that bankers had been short-sighted over the last three years, Kotak said their standard response was that there is no money in payments.
He, however, stressed that consumer protection has to be the key priority when fintech companies grow.
Consumer tech companies have revenue models which are outside finance — such as advertising and e-commerce — while banks legally can not enter non-financial businesses, Kotak noted.
“So, there are serious issues of how to draw lines and, simultaneously, there are issues on financial stability,” he said.
While underlining that he is not against competition, Kotak said that we need to make sure that competitive service mustn't lead to systemic and stability challenge.
Also see: Digital payments remain strong, marginal decline in November
“We must ask the question of who runs the risk when raising the deposit — is it the consumer tech company which is facing customers and raising deposits who runs the risk of the underlying asset? As we grow fintech, we must make sure that we do not betray trust,” he added.
Postcard from a district that constantly regrouped and renewed its fight against a continuously evolving ...
The cement sector’s roadmap at Glasgow involves commitment and collaboration
The COP26 declaration was explicit about shifting completely to zero-emission cars and vans by 2040. India ...
As ad consumption grows on mobiles, vertical video campaigns take off
Balanced Advantage Funds are in the spotlight as wary investors eye steep equity valuations with worry. Should ...
There is room for further fall in benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty, with possible intermediate bounces
Remember to verify your ITR within 120 days of filing
Key support for gold and silver futures at ₹47,000 and ₹62,500 respectively
For young Meher, living in Dharavi meant a life full of possibilities. But as Covid-19 cases in the Mumbai ...
Bags the award for his biography Naoroji: Pioneer of Indian Nationalism
The author gives a nudge to live out our life with the passion that we can command
The author dips into behavioural science to create a DIY toolkit for personal metamorphosis
With a ‘country full of turns’ campaign, TVS Srichakra looks to enlarge its footprint as a national tyre brand ...
As ad consumption grows on mobiles, vertical video campaigns take off
Replete with parody and self-deprecating humour, anti-ads use reverse psychology to sell — and are hitting a ...
The hotel brandscape is enlarging. The French hospitality group Accor has just introduced Emblems Collection, ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...