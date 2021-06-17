IndusInd Bank launches digital lending platform

Grapes of growth: Sahyadri’s fruitful proposition
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
Private sector lender IndusInd Bank on Thursday announced a comprehensive digital lending platform where its existing customers as well as customers of other banks can avail personal loans or credit cards.
“IndusEasyCredit offers a fully digital end to end process that leverages the power of India’s public digital infrastructure – Indiastack to offer personal loans and credit cards in a paperless, presence less and cashless manner,” the bank said in a statement.
Also read:Google Pay expands cards tokenisation with SBI, IndusInd, HSBC and Federal Bank
The stack leverages more than 35 interfaces to digitally verify KYC and employment information as well as analyse bank statements, it further said, adding that it then leverages advanced analytics and machine learning based models to assess eligibility in real time.
The customer can then conduct Video KYC and get the loan disbursed into his or her account after executing the agreement digitally; without having to visit a branch or do any lengthy documentation. The stack will also be leveraged by various partners of the bank.
Also read: Why digital payment is a public good
“IndusEasyCredit provides customers with the flexibility to avail a personal loan or a credit card on a single platform, in a completely seamless, paperless, and digital manner. We believe that this proposition will offer customers a differentiated banking experience,” said Charu Mathur, Chief Digital Officer and Head-Business Strategy, IndusInd Bank.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
How Mumbai’s Famous Studios, set up in pre-Partition days, is reinventing itself for the streaming ...
While IEA’s net-zero goal by mid-century is desirable, for India it may be a tough proposition given its ...
An industry-driven initiative is rejuvenating waterbodies in Chennai
SEBI’s order on FT funds reveals lesser-known facets of debt fund performance
Caps on maturity of individual securities and checks on fresh investments in perpetual bonds are positives
Here is a four-basket framework for their financial plan
Time to stay alert as profit-booking and selling pressure can emerge at higher levels
A 10,000-strong group of women has been spreading awareness about Covid-19 and the need for a jab
An abiding commitment to learning and a spirit of self-discovery turn young leaders into industry doyens
Netflix’s new drama is a gripping tale of an infected world filled with children born with animal parts and ...
Economist Arvind Panagariya’s tribute to his father who made a life against all odds and opened a world of ...
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
How consumers are using e-commerce platforms to buy and research products
How Mumbai’s Famous Studios, set up in pre-Partition days, is reinventing itself for the streaming ...
Shaking off the pandemic-induced lull, brand campaigns return with new energy and themes ranging from Gay ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...