IndusInd Bank net profit surges 190 per cent in Q4

Travel pass: Pros may outweigh cons
IATA’s mobile application will allow travellers to store and manage certifications for Covid-19 tests or ...
Private sector lender IndusInd Bank standalone net profit surged 190.2 per cent in the quarter ended March 31, 2021 to ₹875.95 crore as against ₹301.84 crore in the fourth quarter of 2019-20.
However, for the full fiscal 2020-21, its standalone net profit fell 35.8 per cent to ₹2,836.39 crore from ₹4,417.91 crore in 2019-20. For the quarter ended March 31, 2021, the net interest income increased 9.4 per cent to ₹3,534.61 crore as against ₹3,231.19 crore a year ago. The net interest margin was at 4.13 per cent for the quarter.
Other income increased marginally to ₹1,780.12 crore for the fourth quarter last fiscal versus ₹1,772 crore in the same period in the previous fiscal. Provisions declined 23.5 per cent in the fourth quarter last fiscal to ₹1,865.69 crore versus ₹2,440.32 crore a year ago. The gross non performing assets stood at ₹5,794.99 crore as on March 31, 2021 or 2.67 per cent of the gross advances as against 2.45 per cent a year ago. The net NPAs stood at 0.69 per cent of the net advances as on March 31, 2021 compared to 0.91 per cent as on March 31, 2020.
The board also recommended a dividend of ₹5 per equity share of face value of ₹10 each for 2020-21, subject to approval of the shareholders at the annual general meeting.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
IATA’s mobile application will allow travellers to store and manage certifications for Covid-19 tests or ...
A 2010 Act to regulate the medical sector flounders in implementation, even as healthcare remains ...
The scheme to boost local medtech manufacturing is timely, especially given the raging pandemic. But ...
Do pilots sleep on their job?
The second Covid wave has unleashed fresh uncertainties for the equity markets. Here are four stocks to ride ...
Several factors, including surging Covid cases, indicate more volatility ahead
Healthy loan book and stable asset quality, among other things, hold it in good stead
The stock is suitable for long-term investors, given multiple positives and reasonable valuation
Babies and toddlers are among those testing positive for Covid-19 in its second wave
Theatre artists on why they decided to go solo
An exotic pastiche of sorts, Armenia’s food is a subtly-influenced cuisine that retains a flavour of its own
Ecologist Sunil Harsana on saving the Mangar Bani, a 250-hectare forest next to a concrete jungle
Monotype’s 2021 type trends report points to a return to hand and the familiar
As ‘ear-points’ between a company and a customer grow, we are witnessing a rise in audio assets
‘Desi Twitter challenger’ Koo on connecting like-minded folks
Coca-Cola has just introduced an oat milk line in the US under its Simply brand. Smart move, say industry ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...