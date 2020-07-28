IndusInd Bank Q1 net profit down 68%

The green ‘firewall’ for Indian cities
About a dozen cities in the country are in the process of reclaiming their native biodiversity to mitigate ...
Private sector lender IndusInd Bank reported a 67.8 per cent drop in standalone net profit in the first quarter of the fiscal year with a surge in provisions.
For the quarter ended June 30, 2020, the bank’s standalone net profit was ₹460.64 crore against ₹1,432.50 crore a year ago.
The bank’s board also approved a proposal to raise ₹3,288 crore through a preferential issue of fully paid up 6.275 crore equity shares at a price of ₹524 per share to a set of marquee investors and the promoter. This would include ₹850 crore from ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, ₹299 crore from Hinduja Capital, and ₹493 crore from IndusInd International Holdings.
“Subsequent to the proposed capital raise, the post-issue CRAR is estimated to be 16.5 per cent,” IndusInd Bank said in a statement on Tuesday.
Meanwhile, the bank’s net interest income increased 16 per cent for the quarter ended June 30, to ₹3,309 crore from ₹2,844 crore a year ago. Net interest margin for the first quarter improved to 4.28 per cent from 4.25 per cent a year ago.
Fee income dropped to ₹1,520 crore for the first quarter of the fiscal from ₹1,663 crore a year ago.
As on June 30, the bank held Covid provisions of ₹1,203 crore (including provision made during the quarter at ₹920 crore). Total provisions for the quarter stood at ₹2,258.88 crore versus ₹430.62 crore a year ago.
The gross non-performing assets were at 2.53 per cent of gross advances as on June 30, while net NPAs stood at 0.86 per cent of net advances.
About a dozen cities in the country are in the process of reclaiming their native biodiversity to mitigate ...
The Indian wearables market in 2019 saw a record year of growth, which research firm IDC said had grown 177 ...
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...
The detachable Android tablet serves your entertainment, navigation and communication needs -- on the go and ...
Government employees get full tax exemption on quitting, while others get only a partial tax break
With proper planning, discipline in execution, and continuous monitoring, achievement of goals should be ...
Analysis of data from over 50 years shows that only gold moves inversely when equity markets record steep ...
The bellwether indices extended their strong surge over the past week, but face hurdles
Hygiene is the watchword at offices and factories, schools, gyms, hotels, multiplexes et al, as commercial ...
Schevaran pioneered the local manufacturing of world-class cleaning and hygiene products long before the ...
Home care for mild or asymptomatic Covid-19 cases reduces the load on hospitals, but they must be monitored ...
For the last 10 years, Mumbai’s Kashish Queer Film Festival has been helming cinematic dialogue on alternative ...
If there was one industry that was written off when the Covid-19 crisis began, it was the events industry.
Ask any marketer for her list of challenges today, and one point inevitably comes up — how do I drive growth ...
Every cricket lover knows NatWest, thanks to the keenly followed One Day International series. In a move that ...
Work from home, workout from home and study from home are fuelling a boom in audio products
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...