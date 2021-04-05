Money & Banking

IndusInd Bank Q4 deposits up 27 per cent, net advances rise 3 per cent

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on April 05, 2021

Deposits at ₹2.56 lakh crore as on March 31, 2021

Private sector lender IndusInd Bank reported a 3 per cent increase in net advances and 27 per cent rise in deposits as on March 31, 2021, compared to a year ago.

According to a regulatory filing by the bank on Monday, its net advances increased to ₹2.13 lakh crore as on March 31, 2021, versus ₹2.06 lakh crore a year ago. Even sequentially, net advances increased by 3 per cent from ₹2.07 lakh crore as on December 31, 2020.

Deposits increased to ₹2.56 lakh crore as on March 31, 2021, compared to ₹2.02 lakh crore a year ago.

Moody’s affirms IndusInd Bank’s ratings, revises outlook to ‘stable’

“Retail deposits and deposits from small business customers amounted to ₹95,811 crore as of March 31, 2021, as compared to ₹85,914 crore as of December 31, 2020,” IndusInd Bank said.

On a sequential basis, deposits increased 7 per cent in the fourth quarter of last fiscal from ₹2.39 lakh crore as on December 31, 2020.

Why IndusInd Bank FD is an attractive short-term choice

The bank’s CASA ratio was at 41.8 per cent as on March 31, 2020, from 40.4 per cent a year ago.

Published on April 05, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.