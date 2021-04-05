IndusInd Bank Q4 deposits up 27 per cent, net advances rise 3 per cent

Private sector lender IndusInd Bank reported a 3 per cent increase in net advances and 27 per cent rise in deposits as on March 31, 2021, compared to a year ago.

According to a regulatory filing by the bank on Monday, its net advances increased to ₹2.13 lakh crore as on March 31, 2021, versus ₹2.06 lakh crore a year ago. Even sequentially, net advances increased by 3 per cent from ₹2.07 lakh crore as on December 31, 2020.

Deposits increased to ₹2.56 lakh crore as on March 31, 2021, compared to ₹2.02 lakh crore a year ago.

“Retail deposits and deposits from small business customers amounted to ₹95,811 crore as of March 31, 2021, as compared to ₹85,914 crore as of December 31, 2020,” IndusInd Bank said.

On a sequential basis, deposits increased 7 per cent in the fourth quarter of last fiscal from ₹2.39 lakh crore as on December 31, 2020.

The bank’s CASA ratio was at 41.8 per cent as on March 31, 2020, from 40.4 per cent a year ago.