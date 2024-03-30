To cater to the needs of the policyholders on the end of the current financial year, offices of all insurers will function as per normal working hours on March 30-31, 2024.

``In order to avoid any hardships to the policyholders, the insurers are hereby advised to keep their offices open as per normal working hours on March 30-31, 2024,’‘ the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) said in a circular.

The insurers may take note of the advice and give adequate publicity to special arrangements made for servicing to the policyholders, R K Sharma, Chief General Manager, IRDAI said.

