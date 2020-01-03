Money & Banking

JM Fin Home, BoB in tie-up for co-lending

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on January 03, 2020 Published on January 03, 2020

Bank of Baroda has entered into a co-lending deal with JM Financial Home Loans to provide retail loans to home buyers.

“There is huge potential in the retail home loan space that can be tapped through co-lending partnerships between large organisations like BoB and finance players like JM Financial Home Loans. With the bank’s expertise in mortgage loan processing and low cost of funds, we are confident this partnership will accelerate credit delivery to home-buyers,” said Vikramaditya Singh Khichi, Executive Director, Bank of Baroda. “There is a lot of complementarity in our franchisees, which will help in providing a compelling offering to home loan customers,” said Vishal Kampani, Managing Director, JM Financial Group.

Published on January 03, 2020
home loans
Bank of Baroda
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Dharani Sugars and Chemicals defaults on ₹595-crore loan