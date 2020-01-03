JM Fin Home, BoB in tie-up for co-lending

Bank of Baroda has entered into a co-lending deal with JM Financial Home Loans to provide retail loans to home buyers.

“There is huge potential in the retail home loan space that can be tapped through co-lending partnerships between large organisations like BoB and finance players like JM Financial Home Loans. With the bank’s expertise in mortgage loan processing and low cost of funds, we are confident this partnership will accelerate credit delivery to home-buyers,” said Vikramaditya Singh Khichi, Executive Director, Bank of Baroda. “There is a lot of complementarity in our franchisees, which will help in providing a compelling offering to home loan customers,” said Vishal Kampani, Managing Director, JM Financial Group.