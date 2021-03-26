Money & Banking

Karnataka Bank and IIFL Securities launch ‘KBLSmart Trade’

Our Bureau. Mangaluru | Updated on March 26, 2021

 

 

Karnataka Bank and IIFL Securities have introduced ‘KBLSmart Trade’, a facility in which all customers of Karnataka Bank can access IIFL Securities demat and trading account solution for their capital market needs.

A press release by the bank said that ‘KBL Smart Trade’ is a two-in-one account facility, where the demat and trading account features are clubbed. It said the bank will also benefit by way of enriched customer engagement and retention resulting in augmented CASA funds to the bank.

Quoting Mahabaleshwara MS, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the bank, a release said that account holders can access live prices and alerts, research and recommendations of stocks, trading tips and customisable watch list. This will create a new line of business and revenue opportunities for the bank by leveraging the core competencies of both organisations, he said.

 

Published on March 26, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

financial and business service
stocks and shares
Karnataka Bank Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.