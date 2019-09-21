Money & Banking

Karnataka Bank chairman to head SIBSTC governing board

A J Vinayak Mangaluru | Updated on September 21, 2019 Published on September 21, 2019

P Jayarama Bhat

The Chairman of Karnataka Bank Ltd, P Jayarama Bhat, has been unanimously elected as the Chairman of the governing board of Southern India Banks’ Staff Training College (SIBSTC), Bengaluru. He will hold the post of the Chairman of the governing board for a period of three years from 2019-2022.

His appointment was announced in the annual general meeting of the SIBSTC Society recently.

Bhat said that it is a privilege to assume such an important post of one of the pioneer bank staff training colleges of the country. “Karnataka Bank has been in the forefront of all the initiatives in raising the college as one of the premier bank staff training institutes of the country since its inception in the year 1972,” he said.

