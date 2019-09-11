Money & Banking

Karnataka Bank chief becomes Indian Banks’ Association committee member

Our Bureau | Updated on September 11, 2019 Published on September 11, 2019

Mahabaleshwara MS, MD and CEO, Karnataka Bank (file photo)

Mahabaleshwara MS, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Karnataka Bank, has been inducted to the managing committee of Indian Banks’ Association (IBA). This was announced during the annual general meeting of IBA in Mumbai on Wednesday.

A press release by the bank said here on Wednesday that Mahabaleshwara has been elected unopposed from the private sector member banks’ category.

“I feel honoured and privileged to become a member of the managing committee of IBA. It is a unique recognition and opportunity to serve the banking fraternity through IBA. I thank the CEOs of all the private sector banks for electing me unopposed to the committee,” he said.

Published on September 11, 2019
industry association
Karnataka Bank Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
IFC collaborates with FIDC for training NBFCs