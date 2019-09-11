Karnataka Bank chief becomes Indian Banks’ Association committee member

Mahabaleshwara MS, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Karnataka Bank, has been inducted to the managing committee of Indian Banks’ Association (IBA). This was announced during the annual general meeting of IBA in Mumbai on Wednesday.

A press release by the bank said here on Wednesday that Mahabaleshwara has been elected unopposed from the private sector member banks’ category.

“I feel honoured and privileged to become a member of the managing committee of IBA. It is a unique recognition and opportunity to serve the banking fraternity through IBA. I thank the CEOs of all the private sector banks for electing me unopposed to the committee,” he said.