Karnataka Bank introduces mobile banking facility for NRIs

Karnataka Bank Ltd has launched a mobile banking facility for its NRI customers through the existing mobile banking application - ‘KBL MobilePlus’.

According to the bank, NRI customers can access a whole range of banking facilities with this facility. These include fund transfer, bill payments, credit card payments, deposit opening and closing, and account statement.

A statement said that the bank has also incorporated an added feature of the Kannada language user interface in its mobile banking app to cater to the preferences of customers who wish to operate in regional language.

Mahabaleshwara MS, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the bank, said all the services of the bank are available to customers through digital mode. Going forward, ‘KBL MobilePlus’ app will be enabled in Hindi and other regional languages also, in addition to the existing English and Kannada languages.

He said the bank is extremely pleased to roll out NRI mobile banking facility and Kannada Language user interface in the bank’s mobile banking application ‘KBL MobilePlus’.