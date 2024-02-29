Karnataka Bank recently opened 15 new branches across the country. The new branches are Kalyan East, Talegaon-Dabhade (branches in Maharashtra); Faridabad-NIT (Haryana); Visakhapatnam-PM Palem (Andhra Pradesh); Hanamkonda (Telangana); and Thathaguni, Kalaburagi-Airport Road, Vemagal, Pandavapura, Akkialur, Ramanakoppa, Konandur, Gondichatanahalli, Muchur and Sarve (Karnataka).

The bank has also launched its revamped corporate website on this occasion as part of centenary celebrations.

“This is the beginning of our ‘Open Banking’ initiatives inviting collaborations and enhancing coverage through cutting-edge technology-driven products,” said Srikrishnan H, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Karnataka Bank in a statement. “Our opening of 15 new branches balances out digital and physical expansion strategy and will facilitate organic growth,” he added.

Sekhar Rao, Executive Director of Karnataka Bank, said the introduction of a new website will elevate the bank’s customer experience. “This platform is crafted to be dynamic and forward-looking, aligned to today’s customer needs,” he said. “The opening of the new 15 branches and launch of revamped corporate website is in line with this new vision and resolve of Karnataka Bank,” he added.