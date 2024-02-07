Karnataka Bank has launched its centenary campaign, ‘Bharat Ka Karnataka Bank’.

Jointly executed by Havas Media India and Havas Worldwide India, the campaign underscores Karnataka Bank’s ability to adapt to the changing times while staying true to its core values.

A media statement said the campaign aims to strengthen Karnataka Bank’s brand awareness, fostering a deeper connection with customers while also inviting new patrons to be a part of its storied legacy.

Karnataka Bank has not merely stayed true to its values but has also paid homage to the culture and ethos of every state it has been a part of. It is today ‘Bharat Ka Karnataka Bank’, it said.

Srikrishnan H, Managing Director (MD) and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Karnataka Bank, said Karnataka Bank’s centenary is much more than just a celebration of a century of accomplishments; it is a bold assertion of the bank’s vision for the next 100 years.

“This astounding milestone exemplifies our unwavering commitment to advancing India’s agenda of national financial inclusion. We’re happy to have Havas India as our trusted strategic partner as we continue to work towards this ambition,” he said.

“We’re excited to launch our new brand campaign, celebrating Karnataka Bank’s 100-year legacy while looking ahead as a bank, not just Karnataka, but for Bharat - Namma Karnataka Bank, Delhi walo ka Karnataka Bank, Mumbai walo ka Karnataka Bank - Bharat ka Karnataka Bank... This campaign marks our journey towards a tech-driven future, blending tradition with cutting-edge solutions for customers and communities nationwide,” said Sekhar Rao, Executive Director of Karnataka Bank.

Rana Barua, Group CEO of Havas India, South East Asia and North Asia (Japan and South Korea) said, amidst global financial challenges, banks in India have displayed remarkable resilience, surpassing global counterparts in growth and profitability. Hence it is the perfect time to forge a profound partnership with one of India’s premier financial institutions. “We thank Karnataka Bank for placing their trust in us,” Barua said.

Uday Mohan, MD of Havas Media India, said, “Creating a symphony that echoes the remarkable journey of Karnataka Bank, we have meaningfully positioned the bank’s narrative via this campaign across multiple media channels.”

Anupama Ramaswamy, Chief Creative Officer of Havas Worldwide India, said, “It is easier to count the number of days in a 100 years than to count the relationships we’ve built over that time. This thought is at the heart of our campaign. A thought driven by a steadfast commitment to customer satisfaction. A thought that is also captured by showcasing real stories of real people, who have been our bedrock for close to a century now.”