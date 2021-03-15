Kotak Investment Advisors, Allianz Investment Management ink pact to invest in India’s private credit market

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Kotak Investment Advisors Limited (KIAL) has entered into a partnership with Allianz Investment Management SE, the investment management arm of insurer Allianz Group, to invest in the Indian private credit market.
In February 2021, Allianz made its maiden credit investment of $150 million in KIAL’s 11th Real Estate Debt Fund that achieved a closure of $380 million. KIAL’s Real Estate Fund primarily focuses on financing early- and late-stage real estate projects across the country.
Also read: Kotak’s AIF sees opportunity in real estate sector
Allianz’ total private credit investments in India so far is about $650 million and the firm is looking to increase it to $1 billion in 2021.
KIAL, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited, focuses on the group’s alternate assets businesses.
“Kotak Investment Advisors’ partnership with Allianz is indeed momentous not only for us, but also for the Indian alternate asset management industry. As a growth economy, the Indian economy’s capital needs are spread across the spectrum of equity and credit. Our partnership blends on the strength of two partners. Allianz brings with it the much-wanted large package of dry powder and KIAL has the expertise in identifying the right opportunities as and when they arise in India,” Uday Kotak, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer at Kotak Mahindra Bank, said.
“India is one of the largest private debt markets in Asia and fits well into our portfolio as a high-quality diversifier. The real estate players in India are struggling to get access to traditional lending. We believe in the long-term potential of the sector in India that presents a favourable risk-reward ratio for private credit. We are excited to partner with Kotak, one of India’s most trusted investment managers, to provide the much-needed debt capital to accelerate completion of early- and late-stage real estate projects in India,” Sebastian Schroff, Global Head of Private Debt at Allianz Investment Management, said.
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
Given the huge medical expenses related to critical illnesses, targeted insurance policies for the same could ...
Key resistances limit the rally in Sensex, Nifty 50; stay watchful
No change in residency status conditions for FY21 for those stranded here due to Covid-19
Many hurdles come in the way of your attempts to sell and repurchase MF units at the same NAV
The hills of Uttarakhand’s Pithoragarh district have witnessed a quiet revolution — for empowerment, ...
Three weeks before my art exhibition was due to go up, I had chosen the pieces I wanted to show. Then I ...
Both birds and humans are migratory creatures, with different parameters for where they choose to settle or ...
It’s the birth anniversary of Colombian footballer Andrés Escobar who was shot dead at the behest of a ...
Comfort, convenience, value, safety — and not necessarily the colour pink — but do brands deliver?
Why and how marketers have used camels, and left us thirsting for more
Start-up SALT wants to break feminine stereotypes around money, and is asking women to reassert agency
It’s that time of year again when brands suddenly start paying obeisance to women power. From sentimental to ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...