Kotak Mahindra Bank announces new home loan interest rate at 6.55%

Kotak Mahindra Bank on Monday announced a new home loan interest rate of 6.55 per cent per annum.

The new rate is valid from November 9 to December 10, it said in a statement, adding that it is applicable for both fresh home loans and balance transfers.

The lender had kick-started the festive season by introducing home loan interest rates beginning at 6.5 per cent per annum, which was a limited period festive season offer that ends on Monday.

“Further, applicants who have received a home loan sanction letter from Kotak Mahindra Bank by November 8 can lock in the earlier rate starting at 6.5 per cent per annum if the loan is disbursed in the next seven days - by November 15,” the bank further said.

Ambuj Chandna, President, Consumer Assets, Kotak Mahindra Bank said, “Our special 60-day festive season offer has been deeply appreciated by home buyers and we have seen very strong demand momentum – both in fresh cases and balance transfers. We are, hence, delighted to extend the good times for borrowers with a new home loan rate.”