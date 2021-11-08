Money & Banking

Kotak Mahindra Bank announces new home loan interest rate at 6.55%

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on November 08, 2021

The new rate is valid from November 9 to December 10

Kotak Mahindra Bank on Monday announced a new home loan interest rate of 6.55 per cent per annum.

The new rate is valid from November 9 to December 10, it said in a statement, adding that it is applicable for both fresh home loans and balance transfers.

The lender had kick-started the festive season by introducing home loan interest rates beginning at 6.5 per cent per annum, which was a limited period festive season offer that ends on Monday.

“Further, applicants who have received a home loan sanction letter from Kotak Mahindra Bank by November 8 can lock in the earlier rate starting at 6.5 per cent per annum if the loan is disbursed in the next seven days - by November 15,” the bank further said.

Ambuj Chandna, President, Consumer Assets, Kotak Mahindra Bank said, “Our special 60-day festive season offer has been deeply appreciated by home buyers and we have seen very strong demand momentum – both in fresh cases and balance transfers. We are, hence, delighted to extend the good times for borrowers with a new home loan rate.”

Published on November 08, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

home loans
interest rate
Kotak Mahindra Bank
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like