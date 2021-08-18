Money & Banking

Kotak Mahindra Bank partners with Creditas Solutions for DIY Digital Repayment platform

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on August 18, 2021

The ‘Neo Collections’ platform enables repayment of outstanding dues through a variety of payment modes

Kotak Mahindra Bank has deployed a secure, Do It Yourself Digital Repayment Platform for missed loan repayments, in a tie-up with Creditas Solutions.

“Powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning, the ‘Neo Collections’ platform delivers a personalised and non-intrusive experience thereby enabling customers to manage their dues seamlessly on their own through an intuitive repayment platform,” it said in a statement on Wednesday.

Using data analytics to target the right customer segments, the ‘Neo Collections’ platform creates hyper-personalised scenarios to connect with each customer, it further said. By clicking on the link received, customers will be directed to the platform that provides them with a consolidated view of their entire relationship with the bank and enables repayment of outstanding dues through a variety of payment modes, it added.

“The main purpose behind deploying a DIY digital repayment platform was to make repayments for outstanding loans more convenient for our customers,” said Ambuj Chandna, President, Consumer Assets, Kotak Mahindra Bank.

Anshuman Panwar, Co-founder of Creditas Solutions said the platform is intuitive, using contextualised and optimised customer interactions, allowing Kotak to drive intelligent customer engagement for superior collections success at lower cost.

Published on August 18, 2021

