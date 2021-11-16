Kotak Mahindra Bank, PVR Cinemas launch co-branded movie debit card

Kotak Mahindra Bank and PVR Cinemas on Tuesday launched a co-branded movie debit card.

“With the Kotak PVR Movie Debit Card, cardholders will receive joining vouchers and earn points on every transaction on the debit card at PVR and outside PVR as well, with no upper limit on the points earned,” they said in a statement, adding that points can be redeemed all year round on PVR movie tickets and on food and beverages at PVR.

Further, Kotak PVR debit cardholders will get automatically enrolled to the PVR Privilege Plus programme.

Puneet Kapoor, President – Products, Alternate Channels and Customer Experience Delivery, Kotak Mahindra Bank said, “The first signs of recovery in the entertainment industry are visible with movie theatres reporting higher footfalls and eager audiences keen to experience big screen once again. We believe that this is just the right time to introduce the first-ever co-branded movie debit card in India, enabling us to serve a much larger segment of our customers who are avid movie-goers.”

“The launch of the card comes at the right time when the film exhibition sector is showing strong signals of revival with States relaxing restrictions and cinema enthusiasts resuming their movie going habits with the vibrant content pipeline being showcased at the cinemas,” said Gautam Dutta, CEO, PVR.