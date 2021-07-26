Kotak Mahindra Bank Q1 net profit up 32%

Kotak Mahindra Bank reported a 31.9 per cent jump in standalone net profit for the quarter ended June 30 at ₹1,641.92 crore compared to ₹1,244.45 crore in the same period last fiscal.

Total income grew 4.9 per cent to ₹8,062.81 crore (₹7,685.4 crore).

Net interest income increased 5.8 per cent to ₹3,942 crore (₹3,724 crore).

Net interest margin for the first quarter was at 4.6 per cent versus 4.4 per cent a year ago.

Other income more than doubled to ₹1,583.03 crore (₹773.54 crore). Of this, fee income surged 50.6 per cent to ₹1,169 crore on an annual basis.

Provisions declined marginally to ₹934.77 crore in the first quarter from ₹962.01 crore a year ago.

“Covid related provisions as of June 30 were maintained at ₹1,279 crore,” the bank said in a statement on Monday.

Total restructuring

In accordance with the Resolution Framework for Covid-19 and MSME announced by RBI, the bank implemented total restructuring of ₹552 crore as of June 30against ₹435 crore as on March 31, .

Covid related restructuring in the first round was about ₹226 crore while it was very less in the second round.

The lender faced headwinds in terms of asset quality deterioration amidst the second wave of the pandemic. Gross non-performing assets rose to ₹7,931.77 crore or 3.56 per cent of gross advances as on June 30, 2021 compared to 2.7 per cent a year ago.

Dipak Gupta, Joint Managing Director, Kotak Mahindra Bank, said there were challenges in terms of the ability of customers to pay as well as customers who could not be reached in time and moved into NPAs.

“Collections have normalised in June and July. We expect a reasonable number of customers, who couldn’t be reached for collections, to start payments,” he said.

Net NPAs were also elevated at 1.28 per cent of net advances as against 0.87 per cent as on June 30, 2020.

Capital adequacy ratio of the bank as per Basel III norms as of June 30, was 23.1 per cent and Tier-I ratio was 22.2 per cent.