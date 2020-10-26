Money & Banking

Kotak Mahindra Bank Q2 net jumps 27% to ₹2,184 cr

PTI New Delhi | Updated on October 26, 2020 Published on October 26, 2020

Kotak Mahindra Bank on Monday reported 26.7 per cent jump in its standalone net profit to ₹2,184.48 crore for the second quarter ended September 30.

The private sector lender had posted a net profit of ₹1,724.48 crore during the same quarter a year ago.

More
Uday Kotak says now’s best time to invest in India
 

The total income (standalone) rose to ₹8,288.08 crore in the July-September period as against ₹7,986.01 crore in the year-ago period, Kotak Mahindra Bank said in a regulatory filing.

The bank’s asset quality improved on a net basis, with the non-performing assets (NPAs) falling to 0.64 per cent of the net advances as of September 30, 2020, from 0.85 per cent by September-end 2019.

More
Federal Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank launch festive campaigns
 

In value terms, the net NPAs were down at ₹1,303.78 crore compared to ₹1,811.40 crore.

However, the gross NPAs rose to 2.55 per cent (₹5,335.95 crore) from 2.32 per cent (₹5,033.55 crore).

Provisions for bad loans and contingencies came down to ₹368.59 crore for the reported quarter, from ₹407.93 crore parked aside for the year-ago period.

On a consolidated basis, the bank said the net profit rose by 22.4 per cent to ₹2,946.62 crore during Q2FY21 as against ₹2,407.25 crore a year ago.

Total income grew to ₹13,591.41 crore from ₹12,542.99 crore.

The consolidated result of the bank included financials of its various domestic as well as international subsidiaries and associate companies.

Shares KMB was trading at ₹1,376.30 apiece on BSE, down 0.49 per cent from its previous close.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on October 26, 2020
Quarterly Results
Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.