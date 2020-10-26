Kotak Mahindra Bank Q2 net jumps 27% to ₹2,184 cr

Kotak Mahindra Bank on Monday reported 26.7 per cent jump in its standalone net profit to ₹2,184.48 crore for the second quarter ended September 30.

The private sector lender had posted a net profit of ₹1,724.48 crore during the same quarter a year ago.

The total income (standalone) rose to ₹8,288.08 crore in the July-September period as against ₹7,986.01 crore in the year-ago period, Kotak Mahindra Bank said in a regulatory filing.

The bank’s asset quality improved on a net basis, with the non-performing assets (NPAs) falling to 0.64 per cent of the net advances as of September 30, 2020, from 0.85 per cent by September-end 2019.

In value terms, the net NPAs were down at ₹1,303.78 crore compared to ₹1,811.40 crore.

However, the gross NPAs rose to 2.55 per cent (₹5,335.95 crore) from 2.32 per cent (₹5,033.55 crore).

Provisions for bad loans and contingencies came down to ₹368.59 crore for the reported quarter, from ₹407.93 crore parked aside for the year-ago period.

On a consolidated basis, the bank said the net profit rose by 22.4 per cent to ₹2,946.62 crore during Q2FY21 as against ₹2,407.25 crore a year ago.

Total income grew to ₹13,591.41 crore from ₹12,542.99 crore.

The consolidated result of the bank included financials of its various domestic as well as international subsidiaries and associate companies.

Shares KMB was trading at ₹1,376.30 apiece on BSE, down 0.49 per cent from its previous close.