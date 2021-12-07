KVG Bank signs agreement with Liberty General Insurance

Karnataka Vikas Grameena Bank (KVGB), a regional rural bank headquartered in Dharwad, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Liberty General Insurance for selling general insurance products through 629 branches of KVGB.

Quoting P Gopi Krishna, Chairman of KVGB, a statement said the company will provide a variety of general health insurance products to the customers with reasonably affordable cost. The bank has consistently enhanced its portfolio to meet the diverse financial needs of its customers and alliance in this regard is a step in that direction, he said, requesting company officials to launch customised policies for the bank’s customers.

Manish Kotian, Senior Vice-President of Liberty General Insurance, said that partnership with KVGB is an important milestone in the journey of the company to offer its products through a trusted partner to a crucial segment of the State which has traditionally seen low insurance penetration.