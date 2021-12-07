Money & Banking

KVG Bank signs agreement with Liberty General Insurance

Our Bureau Mangaluru | Updated on December 07, 2021

Karnataka Vikas Grameena Bank

Rural bank will sell general insurance products through its 629 branches

Karnataka Vikas Grameena Bank (KVGB), a regional rural bank headquartered in Dharwad, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Liberty General Insurance for selling general insurance products through 629 branches of KVGB.

Quoting P Gopi Krishna, Chairman of KVGB, a statement said the company will provide a variety of general health insurance products to the customers with reasonably affordable cost. The bank has consistently enhanced its portfolio to meet the diverse financial needs of its customers and alliance in this regard is a step in that direction, he said, requesting company officials to launch customised policies for the bank’s customers.

Also see: KVG Bank making efforts to improve digitisation in rural areas: Chairman

Manish Kotian, Senior Vice-President of Liberty General Insurance, said that partnership with KVGB is an important milestone in the journey of the company to offer its products through a trusted partner to a crucial segment of the State which has traditionally seen low insurance penetration.

Published on December 07, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like