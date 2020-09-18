Money & Banking

KVGB launches new gold loan scheme

Our Bureau Mangaluru | Updated on September 18, 2020 Published on September 18, 2020

The Dharwad-headquartered Karnataka Vikas Grameena Bank (KVGB) has launched a special gold loan scheme -- Vikas Laghu Suvarna -- with a reduced interest rate of 7.25 per cent.

Quoting P Gopi Krishna, Chairman of the bank, a press release said on Friday that the bank has reduced the rate of interest to provide easy and affordable credit to needy customers at a cheaper cost considering the pandemic situation in the country.

Under this scheme, the bank is giving 80 per cent of the market value of the gold subject to a maximum of ₹,3200 a gram. A maximum loan of up to ₹15 lakh will be provided. The loan is repayable within six months, he said.

regional rural banks
