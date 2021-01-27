Money & Banking

Lending platform Revfin raises funds from Shell’s non-profit arm

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on January 27, 2021 Published on January 27, 2021

Lending platform Revfin, in partnership with SmartE, which runs electric three-wheeler taxi fleets, has received an undisclosed amount of funding from Shell Foundation.

“The funds will be utilised for extending new loans for electric three-wheelers operating on SmartE’s platform,” Shell Foundation said in a release.

The funding will enable Revfin to demonstrate a viable asset financing model for loans for 800 drivers in Lucknow, Prayagraj and Varanasi — without any other guarantee — from manufacturers or dealers, and at interest rate of less than 25 per cent as well as more than 75 per cent loan-to-value ratio, the release added.

Revfin has its own NBFC through which it issues loans to users of its fintech platform. SmartE has a presence in passenger mobility or logistics in nine Indian cities.

Founded by Dutch oil and gas major Shell, Shell Foundation is a charity that supports business solutions towards sustainable development goals.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on January 27, 2021
venture capital
financial and business service
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.