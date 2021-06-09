Money & Banking

LIC Chairman’s term extended to March 13, 2022

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on June 09, 2021

MR Kumar, LIC Chairman

M.R. Kumar’s term was to end on June 30, 2021

The government has extended the term of Life Insurance Corporation of India Chairman, M.R. Kumar, by nine months until March next year. Kumar’s term was set to end on June 30.

“The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the proposal of the Department of Financial Services for extension of the term of MR Kumar as Chairman LIC beyond his currently notified term, which expires on June 30, 2021, till March 13, 2022, that is the date he completes three years as the Chairman, or until further orders, whichever is earlier,” said an order of the Appointments Committee of Cabinet.

Kumar’s extension comes amidst the government planning to launch LIC’s initial public offering this fiscal.

Published on June 09, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.