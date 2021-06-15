Money & Banking

LIC Housing Finance Q4 profit falls 5% to ₹399 crore

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on June 15, 2021

Provision towards impairment on financial instruments rises to ₹977 crore

LIC Housing Finance Ltd (LICHFL) reported a 5 per cent year-on-year (y-o-y) decline in fourth quarter standalone net profit at ₹399 crore against ₹421 crore in the year ago quarter as provision towards impairment on financial instruments jumped.

The board of directors recommended a dividend of ₹8.50 per equity share (425 per cent) of ₹2 each, subject to approval of the members of the company at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting.

Net interest income rose 33 yoy to ₹1,505 crore (₹1,134 crore in the year ago quarter).

Provision towards impairment on financial instruments shot up to ₹977 crore (₹27 crore).

Employee benefit expenses came down 33 per cent yoy to ₹59 crore (₹88 crore).

Loan portfolio increased about 10 per cent yoy to ₹2,28,114 crore as at March-end.

Preferential allotment

Meanwhile, LICHFL’s board approved offer of 4.54 crore equity shares to the promoter — Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) — through preferential allotment on private placement basis. This is subject to shareholders approval at their extraordinary general meeting.

Post-issue, the shareholding of LIC in LICHFL will go up from 40.31 per cent now to 48.49 per cent.

Published on June 15, 2021

