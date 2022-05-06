LIC IPO: Retail portion fully subscribed on Day 3

The retail portion of the initial public offering of Life Insurance Corporation of India has been fully subscribed on the third day of the offer.

According to data with the stock exchanges, the quota for retail individual investors was subscribed 1.01 times by 11.18 am on Friday.

The overall issue was subscribed 1.1 times with strong demand from policyholders and employees continuing.

While the employee quota was subscribed 2.44 times, the portion for policyholders was subscribed 3.34 times.

The non-institutional category consisting of corporates and individuals other than retail investors was subscribed 0.5 times. The subscription for the portion reserved for qualified institutional investors was reserved 0.4 times. The segment is expected to see more interest in the last few days of the offer.

The IPO, which opened on May 4, will close on May 9.

The Centre will raise about Rs 21,000 crore at the upper end of the price band at Rs 949 per equity share.