Loan moratorium may have substantial impact on private NBFCs, HFCs: RBI

MGNREGA: A welcome salve in pandemic times
In Himachal Pradesh, the scheme comes as a breather to those who lost their jobs
The loan moratorium could have a significant impact on private non-banking finance companies and housing finance companies, the Reserve Bank of India has noted in its Financial Stability Report.
“The impact of the moratorium on private NBFCs and HFCs can be substantial, with proportion of assets under the moratorium for NBFCs averaged between 39 per cent and 65 per cent based on underlying assets, with approximately 50 per cent of the aggregate assets under moratorium as on April-end,” the RBI report released on Friday noted.
Based on the disclosures made by NBFCs and HFCs, the assets under moratorium are dominated by wholesale customers and real-estate developers, although retail portfolios in the micro-loans and auto loan segments have also been affected, the report further said, adding that access of NBFCs and HFCs to capital markets, both debt and equity, is of significant importance to the sector.
The RBI also noted that the declining share of market funding for NBFCs is a concern as it has the potential to accentuate liquidity risk for them as well as for the financial system.
“Smaller, mid-sized and AA or lower rated, unrated NBFCs have been shunned by both banks and markets, accentuating the liquidity tensions faced by NBFCs, which was also reflected in the lacklustre response to the Targeted Long-Term Repo Operations 2.0 (TLTRO 2.0),” it said.
System-level stress tests for the NBFC sector’s aggregate credit risk for the quarter ending December 2019 were carried out under three scenarios: increase in GNPA by 1 SD, 2 SD and 3 SD, the report further said.
It is assessed that the sector’s CRAR would decline from 19.4 per cent to 17.2 per cent in the first scenario, to 16.4 per cent in the second scenario, and to 15.2 per cent in the third scenario.
In Himachal Pradesh, the scheme comes as a breather to those who lost their jobs
Covid disrupts lives of young women from North-East who’ve had to leave their jobs and go back home
Its relevance going forward is a million dollar question
Maserati starts out on its EV journey with the Ghibli. Can the new Hybrid change its fortunes?
Investors can choose from various schemes, based on their risk profile and life stage. The schemes invest in a ...
The NFRA found that there was deficiency in Sen’s direction, supervision, and review of the various facets of ...
Yes, if you are patient for the fruits and have the resources to weed out issues
Paying tax on interest on receipt basis, rather than on accrual, can help
Hygiene is the watchword at offices and factories, schools, gyms, hotels, multiplexes et al, as commercial ...
Schevaran pioneered the local manufacturing of world-class cleaning and hygiene products long before the ...
Home care for mild or asymptomatic Covid-19 cases reduces the load on hospitals, but they must be monitored ...
For the last 10 years, Mumbai’s Kashish Queer Film Festival has been helming cinematic dialogue on alternative ...
If there was one industry that was written off when the Covid-19 crisis began, it was the events industry.
Ask any marketer for her list of challenges today, and one point inevitably comes up — how do I drive growth ...
Every cricket lover knows NatWest, thanks to the keenly followed One Day International series. In a move that ...
Work from home, workout from home and study from home are fuelling a boom in audio products
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...