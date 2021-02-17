Money & Banking

Lufthansa India aims to reach out-of-court settlement with 100 terminated staff

Forum Gandhi Mumbai | Updated on February 17, 2021 Published on February 17, 2021

File photo   -  AP

Lufthansa India is looking for an out-of-court settlement with nearly 100 Indian staff who were laid off recently.

Over 103 Indian cabin crew members who were on fixed-term contracts had dragged the German airline to the Central Government Industrial Tribunal.

A petition was filed by Senior Advocate Mohan Bir Singh under Sections 2-A, 9 (A), 10 (1) and 33 of the Industrial Disputes Act. The matter is set to be heard on Friday. They have also represented to the Ministry of Labour.

In response to a notice sent by the employees to the company, Lufthansa’s legal team has said that it is reviewing the issues raised by the terminated employees, said a source close to the development.

The employees had alleged that they were terminated without prior notice, and were not given job security even after signing a leave-without-pay agreement for two years.

Sources added that Lufthansa’s legal team indicated that the airline is considering the offer of settlement discussions with employee representatives. An employee requesting anonymity said that because of the “terminated” stamp on their resume, none of the employees who were asked to leave were able to find a job in the aviation industry.

BusinessLine has learned that the employees have also made a presentation to the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MOCA) over the issue of termination.

When contacted, Lufthansa said: “We ask for your understanding that we cannot comment on the matter beyond what we have shared with you as a statement last week.”

airlines and aviation
