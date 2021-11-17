Mahindra Finance launches vehicle leasing, subscription business

IFSC: Aircraft leasing gets a big boost
Around 80 per cent of the total commercial fleet in India is leased against 53 per cent of the same, globally
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services on Wednesday announced the launch of its leasing and subscription business Quiklyz.
“This venture is a new-age digital platform for vehicle leasing and subscription, that aims to provide great convenience, flexibility and choice to customers across cities,” it said in a statement.
It provides a digital journey on car usership with which the customer can access a brand-new car without purchasing it. Quiklyz will take care of registration, insurance, scheduled and unscheduled maintenance, road-side assistance. It will be available for both corporate (B2B) and retail (B2C) customers.
In the initial phase Quiklyz will launch its services in metro cities like Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Gurugram, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Noida and Pune. It will expand to other cities, including tier-II cities, covering 30 locations over the next one year. It is also in discussions with several automotive OEMs.
Ramesh Iyer, Vice-Chairman and Managing Director, Mahindra Finance, said, “We aim to achieve a book size of ₹10,000 crore in a span of three to five years. Leasing is seeing significant traction in the last mile mobility space especially with EVs, something our business module will also focus on.”
Turra Mohammed, SVP and Business Head – Quiklyz, said at present leasing accounts for 10 per cent of corporate registered vehicles. “We expect it to grow to 20-25 per cent share in the next five years. We will leverage Mahindra Group’s extensive network to expand Quiklyz to 30 cities within a year,” he said.
Around 80 per cent of the total commercial fleet in India is leased against 53 per cent of the same, globally
Airports are also keeping pace to ensure safe, touchless and seamless journeys
Two Indian winners of the Earthshot Prize make their mark at COP26
Though the Glasgow negotiations had profound shortcomings, it united the world to urgently address the ...
This Children’s Day, help your child take that first step towards financial awareness. Here are some ways to ...
A strong follow-through rise above the near-term resistances is needed to negate a fall-back
Asymmetric payoff for these contracts strengthen their use case
Equity market strategist Sven Henrich speaks to BusinessLine on the likely fallout of global central banks’ ...
McCall Smith is a master storyteller and employs his gentle, unfussy writing style to weave another feel-good ...
Chef-entrepreneur Anahita Dhondy’s memoir-cum-cookbook, The Parsi Kitchen, is a flavoursome and satiating read
The author says the wisdom used in business can be applied to ensure a high quality of life
Earthy and honest, Gulzar’s anecdotes-filled memoir bring alive people he interacted with
Veteran adman Sandeep Goyal, Chairman of Mogae Media, on his plans for his new acquisitions - Rediffusion and ...
How Smytten is disrupting the sampling space by moving it online
Mainstream advertising has to evolve a lot to speak to the new Indian woman
Textile brand Siyaram launches a range of Bamboo fabrics
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...