Money & Banking

Mahindra Finance Q4 net profit down 8%

Our Bureau. Mumbai | Updated on April 23, 2021

Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services reported an 8 per cent decline in consolidated net profit for the fourth quarter of 2020-21.

Its consolidated net profit was ₹219 crore during the quarter ended March 31, 2021, against ₹239 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

The total income declined marginally by 3 per cent at ₹3,038 crore during the fourth quarter of 2020-21 against ₹3,140 crore in the corresponding quarter in the previous fiscal.

For the full fiscal 2020-21, Mahindra Finance reported a 28 per cent drop in consolidated net profit at ₹780 crore, compared to ₹1,086 crore in 2019-20.

“The board of directors has recommended a dividend of ₹0.80 per share on equity share of ₹2 each, that is 40 per cent, subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing 31st Annual General Meeting of the company,” it said in a statement on Friday.

In 2020-21, total disbursements fell by 41 per cent to ₹19,001 crore against ₹32,381 crore in 2019-20. The loan assets stood at ₹64,608 crore as on March 31, 2021, compared to ₹68,089 crore as on March 31, 2020.

The Gross Stage 3 levels stood at 9 per cent as on March 31, 2021, against 8.4 per cent as on March 31, 2020.

Mahindra Finance said it has recorded a total additional ECL overlay of ₹996.36 crore as on March 31, 2021, in the standalone balance sheet and ₹1,093.81 crore in the consolidated balance sheet, to reflect deterioration in the macroeconomic outlook.

Published on April 23, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.