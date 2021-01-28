Money & Banking

M&M Financial Services reports Q3 net loss of ₹223 crore

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on January 28, 2021 Published on January 28, 2021

Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services reported a consolidated net loss of ₹223.18 crore in the third quarter of the fiscal year as against a net profit of ₹474.86 crore in the same period last fiscal.

Total income declined by three per cent to ₹2,993 crore during the quarter ended December 31, 2020, as against ₹3,081 crore during the corresponding quarter last year.

“During the quarter, there were certain segments of customers who did not participate in asset acquisition, and there was also non-availability of certain models leading to a drop in business. While the overall cash flows of the customer showed an improvement, the earnings have not yet returned to pre-Covid situation,” Mahindra Finance said in a statement on Thursday, adding that rural sentiments remain positive and it expects to benefit from the same during the fourth quarter.

The Gross Stage 3 levels stood at 9.99 per cent as at December 31, 2020, against 8.49 per cent as at corresponding reporting date last year. The Net Stage 3 levels stood at 6.57 per cent at the end of the third quarter this fiscal as against 6.67 per cent as at corresponding reporting date last year.

The Stage 3 provisioning coverage ratio stood at 36.6 per cent as at December 31, 2020, against 22.9 per cent as at corresponding reporting date last year.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on January 28, 2021
Quarterly Results
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.