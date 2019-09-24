Minor changes made in insurance norms, now pay health premium monthly, quarterly or half-yearly

Vivo Z1x: The game has changed
A beautiful screen, good camera, fast and fluid performance and big battery - all at a killer price
You will soon have the option of paying your health insurance premium in not just annual, but monthly and quarterly instalments as well.
The insurance regulator IRDAI has now come out with a circular for minor modifications in policies filed by general and standalone health insurers.
According to the norms, the premium mode can be monthly, quarterly or half-yearly provided there is no change in the premium structure or charge.
Industry players said the norms also allow addition of more critical illnesses to the cover, as well as increasing the maximum age limit from 65 years, with permission from the regulator.
Rashmi Nandargi, Head – Retail Health, Travel and PA Underwriting, Bajaj Allianz General Insurance said, "The recent guidelines shared by IRDAI on minor modifications in approved Individual Insurance Products offered by general and standalone health insurers on certification basis, will definitely help in increasing the penetration and distribution of insurance products."
Alka Gujnal has ensured that destitute sex workers are treated with dignity
A new app, Good Vibes, introduces the deaf-blind to a tactile language that could transform their lives
Waning demand from India, China and the EU are likely to cap the price gain
MCX Crude (₹4,172)The October expiry futures contract of crude oil witnessed violent moves during the past ...
Earnings growth for India Inc, which has been on first gear in recent times, is all set to receive a boost ...
While margins can be under pressure, healthy demand and good pricing power are positives
On World Alzheimer’s Day, a look at how caregivers cope with the loss of memory in their loved ones
A number of recent films headlined by B-Town stars reveals an awareness of mental health issues such as ...
Towns and cities are vying for the coveted Geographical Indication or GI tag for a range of items. They hope ...
The winner of two Michelin stars, Anupam Banerjee’s itchy feet and creative hands have helped him script a ...
Some lessons from Bhaskar Bhat, who powered iconic brands
As global action against climate change mounts, more brands step up on eco-consciousness
Will the festival season bring some cheer to brands battling slowdown blues? Although Onam and Ganesh ...
The domestic MICE industry looks to grow its share to at least 2 per cent of the global pie
Undercutting by online aggregators has made business unviable, be it food delivery, hotel booking or cab ...
Driving for cab aggregators isn’t appealing any longer to drivers
Online players are taking steps to protect their seller-partners
Whether it’s Coimbatore, Pune or Chennai, auto-component makers have hit a speedbreaker. BusinessLine reports