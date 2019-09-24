Minor changes made in insurance norms, now pay health premium monthly, quarterly or half-yearly

You will soon have the option of paying your health insurance premium in not just annual, but monthly and quarterly instalments as well.

The insurance regulator IRDAI has now come out with a circular for minor modifications in policies filed by general and standalone health insurers.

According to the norms, the premium mode can be monthly, quarterly or half-yearly provided there is no change in the premium structure or charge.

Industry players said the norms also allow addition of more critical illnesses to the cover, as well as increasing the maximum age limit from 65 years, with permission from the regulator.

Rashmi Nandargi, Head – Retail Health, Travel and PA Underwriting, Bajaj Allianz General Insurance said, "The recent guidelines shared by IRDAI on minor modifications in approved Individual Insurance Products offered by general and standalone health insurers on certification basis, will definitely help in increasing the penetration and distribution of insurance products."