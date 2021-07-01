MSME, retail NPAs may rise as relief measures get wound down

Vulnerable and in the discomfort zone
The pandemic toll on the mental health of children, including instances of PTSD, has received too little ...
The Reserve Bank of India on Thursday cautioned that banks face the prospect of a rise in non-performing loans, particularly in their small and medium enterprises (SME) and retail portfolios, especially as regulatory relief is wound down.
The RBI’s latest Financial Stability Report (FSR) noted that banks remained relatively unscathed by pandemic-induced disruptions, cushioned by regulatory, monetary and fiscal policies.
The report reflects the collective assessment of the Sub-Committee of the Financial Stability and Development Council (FSDC-SC) on risks to financial stability.
“Within the domestic financial system, credit flow from banks and capital expenditure of corporates remain muted.
“While banks’ exposures to better rated large borrowers are declining, there are incipient signs of stress in the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and retail segments,” the report said.
The FSR underscored that the demand for consumer credit across banks and non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) has dampened, with some deterioration in the risk profile of retail borrowers becoming evident. Subdued credit growth in a low-interest rate scenario could impact banks’ net interest income levels, it warned.
The gross and net NPA ratios of banks remained stable during the second half of 2020-21, at 7.5 per cent and 2.4 per cent, respectively, in March 2021. As at September-end 2020, the ratios had been 7.5 per cent and 2.1 per cent, respectively.
On the other hand, special mention account (SMA) ratios, which reflect incipient stress, deteriorated, the report said.
The report said banks must prepare contingency strategies to deal with segment-specific asset quality pressures, especially when regulatory reliefs get rolled back.
Per the FSR, macro-stress tests for credit risk show that scheduled commercial banks’ GNPA ratio may increase from 7.48 per cent in March 2021 to 9.80 per cent by March 2022 under the baseline scenario and to 11.22 per cent under a severe stress scenario.
Stress tests also indicate that SCBs have sufficient capital, both at the aggregate and individual level, even in the severe stress scenario.
As banks and other financial institutions have resilient capital and liquidity buffers, balance-sheet stress remains moderate in spite of the pandemic, the report said. But it emphasised a close monitoring of MSME and retail credit portfolios. This calls for banks to shore up their capital position when favourable market conditions prevail, it added.
“The banking sector will be required to specifically guard against adverse selection bias while being alive to the credit demand from productive and viable sectors.
“In the most optimistic scenario, the impact of the second wave should be contained within the first quarter of the year, while frictional inflation pressures work their way out over the first half of the year,” the FSR said. The report said financial intermediaries need to internalise these expectations into their outlook while staying on guard against potential balance-sheet stress with sufficient capital and liquidity buffers and governance structures.
Referring to the surge in the government’s market borrowings, with a significant share of public debt being absorbed by banks, the FSR noted that going forward, however, their absorptive capacity may be circumscribed by the likely expansion of bank credit as economy recovers.
The pandemic toll on the mental health of children, including instances of PTSD, has received too little ...
Covid-19 reminds us yet again why we cannot afford to ignore rural healthcare
Leo Burnett’s Dheeraj Sinha on the new tech-and-data enabled solutions offered by the ad agency
Ronaldo shook the world of branding when he moved two bottles of Coke for water; how will the action impact ...
Part-ownership of realty, US stocks, vehicles, equipment, et al, is possible, but there are drawbacks too
Besides macro indicators, weakening rupee and heating up WTI crude oil need a close watch
A fresh rise is still possible with strong supports at 91.50 and 91.20 on the dollar index
Fixed deposits in a company/NBFC are unsecured borrowings
The development economist, now part of Tamil Nadu’s Economic Advisory Council, says that public expenditure on ...
The Chennai-based publishing house marks its silver jubilee with virtual hangout, audio books and stories from ...
Jamshed Singh Kapoor is on the streets every day, quietly feeding Nagpur’s poor, in his battle against hunger ...
Actor Neena Gupta on lacking confidence, making mistakes and why she masked names in her memoir
Ronaldo shook the world of branding when he moved two bottles of Coke for water; how will the action impact ...
Leo Burnett’s Dheeraj Sinha on the new tech-and-data enabled solutions offered by the ad agency
In the age of social media and content marketing, telling captivating brand stories is an essential art
The sombre note that shadowed advertising in the last two months has lifted going by the cheerier campaigns ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...